Mark Hutchins, 49, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away on Feb. 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mark was born in Royal Oak, Michigan to Mark and Peggy Hutchins on May 25, 1975.

Mark earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University before continuing his education at Wayne State University, where he obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He built a successful career in finance, working at Credit One Bank, where he was recognized for his dedication and expertise in the financial industry.

Mark is survived by wife Monika Hutchins, children Kevin Hutchins and Brandon Hutchins, parents Mark and Peggy Hutchins, siblings Kelly Hutchins, Kara Hutchins, and Matthew Hutchins.

Memorial Services pending.