Marie Delpier, 100, of Lake Orion

Marie Delpier of Lake Orion passed away of natural causes on July 4, 2020 at the age of 100 years old.

She was born on November 22, 1919 and was the last survivor of 12 siblings.

Marie was the loving wife of the late Alfred “Del” Delpier; beloved mother of Larry Delpier and the late Mark Delpier; and adoring grandmother of Guy, Darcie, Dean, Darren and the late Kristine.

She was a lifelong resident of Lake Orion, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked her entire career at Jacobsen’s Florist in Lake Orion.

Marie enjoyed dancing, gardening, spending time at the beach and vacationing at the family cottage in Northern Michigan.

Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

