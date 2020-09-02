Margie Kaars, 77, of Lake Orion

Margie (Burbage) Kaars of Lake Orion passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. She was 77.

Margie is survived by her children Robert Weeks, Jenniffer Singleton, Marcy (James) Summerfield, Josie (Eric) Kaars-Mulholland; and her adoring grandchildren, Trey, Tommy, Candice, Tony, Caleb, Emily, Cynthia & Cody; and her brother Lonnie Burbage & sister Francis Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom of 46 years; her parents; and five siblings.

Margie was born in Summerville, South Carolina. She worked as a seamstress for most of her young adult life. In the 70’s and 80’s, Margie worked her way up the ranks in Tupperware to become one of the best regional top sellers.

Margie was highly active in the community from the time her children were in school to recently. She was a pillar in the Girl Scout community in Lake Orion, helped run the Lake Orion Band Boosters for a time, and most recently was the woman most people ran too with a sewing problem.

Margie ran a sewing business from her home and was very well known in the community for her excellent work and customer service.

Margie was also the Queen Bee of her local Red Hat group, a Kentucky Colonel of the Pioneers through the local CWA 4123.

Margie was not only devoted to the community, but she was a devoted wife, a loving mother and affectionate, fun-loving nana.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 outside at Margie’s home, 1681 Hopefield Drive Orion, Michigan 48359 for friends and family.

Friends may gather at 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the family would be greatly appreciated.