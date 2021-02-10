Maren Faye Vos, 89, of Rochester

Maren Faye Vos of Rochester passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021. She was 89.

Maren is the beloved wife of Clarence Edward Vos for 18 years and the late Gerald Oscar Carpenter for 45 years; loving mother of Keith (Mary) Carpenter, Kim Carpenter and the late Susan (Ray) Krefski; step-mother of the late David (Nelly) Vos, Douglas (Jane) Vos and Janet Stevenson.

Maren is the dear grandmother of Jared (Rebecca) Carpenter, Ashley Carpenter, Kevin (Rachelle) Carpenter, Michelle (Nick) Ellis, Kyle (Gabby) Carpenter, Andron Fox, Joanne Brodbeck and nine step-grandchildren; great great grandmother of Sophia and Brady Carpenter, Vera Ellis, Eleanor and Ruby Carpenter and step-great grandmother of 16; and sister of the late Monte (Helen).

Family and friends were the most important thing in Maren’s life. She was well thought of by everyone because of the kind, thoughtful person that she was, always putting others before herself.

Maren was a very creative person who crafted memory and baby quilts for her family. She started sewing at the age of five and became a talented seamstress who created beautiful wedding dresses.

Maren was a perfectionist in everything that she did and was always impeccably dressed. Her organizational skills and leadership made her a wonderful role model.

She will be missed by her family and her many friends everywhere.

A Celebration of Maren’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon’s International, PO Box 80614, Rochester, MI 48308-0614 or McLaren Hospice, 12900 Hall Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.

