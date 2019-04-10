Man dies in motorcycle accident after bird strike

OAKLAND TWP. – An Oxford Township man has died after a freak accident on Stoney Creek Road about 12:47 p.m. April 6.

The man, 70, was driving his 2005 Triumph motorcycle westbound on Stoney Creek Road near N. Rochester Road when several turkeys began to cross Stoney Creek Road in front of the motorcycle, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the turkeys took flight and struck the motorcyclist in the chest, causing him to lose control and strike the guardrail post. When the motorcyclist struck the guardrail his left leg was severed below the knee,” the report stated.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Oakland Twp. Fire Dept. responded to the accident. Paramedics stabilized the man, then firefighters transported him to McLaren Oakland hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and other protective clothing at the time of the crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, police reports stated.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified, but the man’s identity was not released.

Deputies from the Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which remains under investigation. — J.N.