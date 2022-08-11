Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion plant

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a co-worker, resulting in the co-workers death.

The suspect, whose hometown is not yet available, was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Detectives anticipate presenting a case to prosecutors on Friday which will likely yield homicide charges.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Pontiac man, Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49. He worked at the plant for approximately seven months. An autopsy is expected to be performed today.

Both men were employed by employed by a cleaning service contracted by GM. They were not GM employees.

Deputies were dispatched to the plant located at 455 Giddings Road at 1:37 a.m. today on the report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found Robertson unconscious and bleeding. Police along with Orion Township Firefighters performed CPR on the man but could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found standing in a dock area of the plant, not far from where Robertson’s body was found. The item used in the assault was recovered. The incident and a possible motive remain under investigation.

The plant was closed Thursday for the ongoing investigation.