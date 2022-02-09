Make those calls to friends and family!

Regular readers know that I like to be upbeat and humorous and maybe a bit quirky.

Having said that, permit me to drift away a bit from that profile and become a bit macabre. And I think this may be a situation that many of you also experience.

At our age of 78, Mary and I are running out of friends and family to call. This past year we have lost over 10 people — some were from our high school graduation class of 1961 — some were co-workers and some were friends.

When we put our calendar together for the year, we always include the birthday and the date of passing for friends. On those dates, I call the family of the diseased and we reminisce about the good times. It makes me feel good and the families appreciate the call to.

One of my best friends had a birthday every February 2 on Ground Hog Day and I used to call his mother every year but now that she has passed away, I call his brother.

I have been doing this for over 20 years. And in each case, the family or spouse knows that I will be calling and they tell me that they are anxious to receive the call.

That is how I deal with grief — by remembering the fun times we had on vacation or on holidays.

One other thing. I think it is important to call friends and family that may be in the Autumn of their years and let them know you are thinking of them. Just yesterday I called a friend from my childhood when I was growing up in Mulberry, Kansas. She just turned 100-years-old and is in assisted living in Kansas and we had a wonderful conversation about things only Kansas people would be aware of: chiggers, smudge pots and homemade ice cream!

So there you have it. My way of keeping in touch with friends and family and remembering those who have passed who continue to be in our fond memories.

Keeping in contact with friends of the deceased, and of course folks who are still with us, is a great way to pass the time as far as I concerned.

Just remember that someone is waiting for your call. Go ahead and make it!

And permit me to close with a verse from Garth Brooks and his song, “If tomorrow never comers”:

Cause I’ve lost love ones in my life

Who never knew how much I loved them

Now I live with the regret

That my true feelings for them never were revealed

So I made a promise to myself

To say each day how much they means to me

And avoid that circumstance

Where there’s no second chance to tell them how I feel

Bill Kalmar

Orion Twp.