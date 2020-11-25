Macomb woman who asked police to shoot her or run her over is in custody following DUI car crash

A woman is in police custody after resisting and obstructing Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a drinking and driving car crash on Nov. 19.

The suspect is a 28-year-old Macomb Township woman with a history of offenses. Authorities have not released the woman’s identity.

Deputies responded to the area of Heights Road and Bellevue Avenue for a single vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found the vehicle hanging over an embankment on the edge of the lake, a police report stated.

The driver had fled the scene.

Deputies spoke with a witness who said that a lone female exited the vehicle holding a liquor bottle and fled across Heights Road. As the witness initially approached the driver, she yelled that she was trying to “kill herself” and to leave her alone.

Deputies and a K-9 began a search of the area during which time an additional call for a suspicious person, matching the description of the driver was received from a nearby address.

Authorities then located and attempted to speak with the suspect, but she failed to obey deputies’ commands and attempted to run from them. It was necessary for deputies to place the woman on the ground, where she was secured in handcuff, the police report stated.

“The woman smelled heavily of intoxicants” and it was apparent to authorities that the woman was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, the report stated.

Once secured inside a patrol car, the woman continued to resist and began kicking at the doors and windows of the patrol car, damaging the vehicle.

During this time “the woman made several statements regarding suicide and was asking the deputies to just shoot her or run her over,” deputies reported.

The woman was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital where her blood was drawn pursuant to a search warrant and forward for toxicology test.

Deputies determined the woman also had an outstanding felony warrant for a dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance, as well as an outstanding warrant for Operating while intoxicated out of the state of Indiana.

The Oakland County Prosecutors Office issued a felony charge of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and misdemeanor charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Driving While License Suspended.

– By Jim Newell