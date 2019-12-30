Maciejewski, Michael J.; 80, of Lake Orion

Michael Joseph Maciejewski, of Lake Orion, beloved husband of 49 years to the late Joanne, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend entered into eternal life on Monday December 23, 2019. He was 80-years-old.

Michael was born in Bay City on September 28, 1939, the son of the late Paul and Irene (Gatza) Maciejewski. Michael was united in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Joanne (Mrozinski) on October 8, 1960. Michael proudly served in the US Navy. After serving his country, Mike went to work in radiology, then later in sales for Evan-Sherrett Company. Upon his retirement, Michael filled his days working at American Music Academy and spending time caring for his lovely wife until her passing in May of 2009. Michael re-entered the work force part time as a book keeper for ESBA Engineering. Michael was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and its choir for over 40 years.

Michael leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory. Mike has influenced and formed their lives in more ways than he could have ever imagined. His family will be eternally grateful for his love and he will be greatly missed by Allison (Mark) Burr, Michael Joseph II (Jennifer), Susan (Edward) Davis, Mary (Dylan) Taylor, Simon (Colleen), Christopher (Faith) and John. Michael is also survived by his grandchildren Noah (Amber),Joshua, Jacob, Micayla, Hannah, Katherine, Ella, Emma, David, Luke, Logan, Lauren, Kylie and Alivia; siblings John Maciejewski, Barbara Abeare, Susan (Thomas) Shepherd and sisters-in-law, Carol, Laurie and Isabel, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was welcomed home to Heaven by his loving wife, Joanne, his brothers Tom and Paul, and numerous other family members who were called home too soon.

Friends are welcome to visit with Michael’s family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service held at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Orion Chapel of the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. A funeral Mass honoring Michael will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, with a visitation hour 10:00-11:00 a.m. Guest reflections may be shared by visiting sparksgriffin.com