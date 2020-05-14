M-24 construction, re-surfacing underway in Orion, Oxford areas

Southbound M-24 north of Indianwood Road has lane closures within Lake Orion and Orion Twp. Northbound M-24 goes down to one lane just south of Drahner Road.

In the Orion area, curb and gutter and driveways will be replaced, the asphalt surface milled and replaced, as well as intersection improvements at Indianwood, Axford and Indian Lake roads.

A mid-block pedestrian crossing with flashers will be constructed at the Paint Creek bridge. Check lakeorionreview.com and restorem24.info regularly for project updates.