M-24 construction expected through fall into early Dec.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s M-24 construction continues in Oakland County as traffic in the Orion area was recently shifted into the left lanes. Construction on the left lanes was completed in early June.

The original completion date for the project was listed as late fall but has since changed to early December.

“Previously, we had used the term ‘Late Fall’ for our completion date, which technically is Dec. 21. We’ve updated it to say early Dec.,” said Diane Cross from MDOT Communications. “It’s tough to say things like ‘weeks behind’ when we are still currently in the construction season. A schedule is always created and expected but there are so many unknown variables that can affect a planned schedule, such as utility work and weather. You never quite know what is underground until you open it up and never quite know the weather, despite the season.”

The M-24 corridor project is a $33 million rebuild and resurface of M-24 between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township. — M.K.