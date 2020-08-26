M-24 construction continues, traffic shifts

The ongoing construction on M-24 continues as the outer lanes from Golden Gate St. up to Drahner Rd. re-open with fresh pavement in order to shift traffic from the inside lanes.

The left lanes in each direction and several center left-turn lanes are now be closed to allow for construction work in center lane and median.

Motorists should be cautious when turning left and it is advised that drivers make left turns at lights that allow for a left turn.

A center median is also being created at the beginning of Broadway St. and M-24 to allow for pedestrians to cross the road safely.

This construction is expected to continue through until mid-November.

The Downtown Development Authority for the village of Oxford will be holding a town hall at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 to give further updates regarding the construction.

Visit www.restorem-24.com for more information. — M.K.