Luce, Roger M.; 63, of Lake Orion

Roger Michael Luce, of Lake Orion, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 21, 2019. He was 63-years-old. Roger is the son of the late John W. and Bonetta “Bonnie” Luce; beloved husband of Robin; loving father of Cynthia Luce and Jeffrey Luce; brother of the late David (Monica) Luce and the late Steven Luce; uncle of Heather (Thomas) Calvert, Stuart Karp, Nicole (Paul) Moersch and Kimberly (Duncan) McHardy; son-in-law of Nancy Karp and the late Bernard Karp; brother-in-law of Christopher (Susan) Karp, Michael Karp, Stephan (fiancée Mary Lou Plaugher) Karp, Timothy Karp and Jonathan (Jen) Karp.

Roger graduated from Loy Norrix High School in 1974. He completed two semesters at Kalamazoo College, majoring in math and chemistry. Roger served in the US Marine Corps from 1975 to 1979, where he received the training for his future career. He then worked at Technics, Inc. from August 1980 to December 1981. Roger joined NCR Comten in 1982. He handled a variety of accounts, some requiring top secret clearance. He was promoted to Senior Tech and then Area Supervisor.

In 1994, Roger moved to Michigan to be closer to his family. He managed the Kmart account in Troy. Mid 2009, he was promoted to the EBay and PayPal accounts, two of the largest and most demanding accounts of Teradata. Roger was responsible for the delivery of support and customer satisfaction at these accounts. He was sought out by engineers for help. He was admired, respected and appreciated by all who encountered him. In the words of his manager (of the past decade): Rarely have I had the opportunity to stand side by side with such an amazing individual and I am both honored and humbled to have had the privilege. Roger embodied what we all strive to be and the world is a better place for him having been in it. We miss him each and every day.” Roger retired on December 6, 2019, as a Service Experience Manager, with 37 plus years of service at Teradata.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 9:00 am. until time of service. Inurnment will take place in May at Mount Ever Rest Memorial Park South Cemetery, Kalamazoo. Suggested memorials to The Wounded Warrior Project or American Cancer Society. Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.