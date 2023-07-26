Lt. Todd Stanfield to fill role as interim village manager

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — On Monday, the Lake Orion Village Council voted to approve the designation of Interim Police Chief Todd Stanfield to perform the additional duties of village manager from Aug. 4 to Aug. 20 while the current village manager, Darwin McClary, is out of the country on vacation.

McClary was hired as village manager in October 2022.

Councilmember Ken Van Portfliet agreed with the designation but expressed concerns over the amount of duties Stanfield already has on his plate, asking if there was a discussion about additional compensation.

“This may throw some more time on his plate and I think it’s only fair that he receives some additional compensation for acting as village manager,” Van Portfleit said.

According to McClary, the two had not discussed additional compensation but the council was welcome to request McClary negotiate additional compensation for temporarily filling the role.

Council President Jerry Narsh added that in the past additional compensation had been included when someone was serving as a department head in an interim fashion.

The council voted 6-0 to both appoint Lt. Stanfield as acting Manager and to authorize McClary to negotiate additional compensation.

The village council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Online: lakeorion.org.