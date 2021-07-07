LOVE Inc. announces start of Stronger Together donation drive

LOVE Inc. of northern Oakland County will kick off their Stronger Together summer donation drive starting this week with four consecutive weeks of collecting some of the most highly requested home and personal care items.

This week LOVE Inc. is collecting personal care items for the clients we serve. New and unused shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, body wash and lotion.

For week two, they will be collecting razors, shaving cream, deodorant, pads, tampons and chapstick,

Week three, collection items include toilet paper, paper towels, tissue and all-purpose cleaner.

For the fourth and final week, Love Inc. is collecting dish soap, dishwasher soap, laundry soap and fabric softener.

All donations can be dropped off at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd Lake Orion, look for the Love INC box inside the lobby doors.

Additionally, financial donations can be made online at www.loveincofnoc.org.

— M.K.