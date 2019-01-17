Looking at health through spiritual thoughts

One day, after leaving my chiropractor’s office, I thought about how my treatments there allow me to tap more readily into my innate energy. Feeling balanced, free and peaceful makes it easier to embrace God’s energy active in me.

Jesus empowered all of us to know “The Father” lives within us.

In John 14, we learn that we cannot see God; we have to know he lives and dwells in us.

We cannot receive this from outside of us. We have to know and accept this energy as active within us. This great energy facilitates the innate functions at work inside each of us.

During a class about energy healing, the teacher taught us about the body, mind connection.

A medical doctor who was present said he was taught in medical school that the body does the healing; the doctor decides which medicines to prescribe to help the body until it begins its healing process.

Unity co-founders Charles and Myrtle Fillmore had a similar thought: make the body aware of God within. By acknowledging and affirming God’s internal presence the healing process begins.

God does not create illness but creates the space to find healing and peace within. Prayer and meditation are a direct link to God as Divine Source.

When you enter into that space you connect with the energy that created all that is both visible and invisible. In that space, you find the body, mind and spirit connection that exists and your tapped into it.

What a wonderful world we live in!

We have the opportunity to seek out modern medicine and use both Eastern and Western healing practices. Sometimes after prayer or meditation you will even find the best doctor for your case. And, no, that is not a coincidence.

Today, many hospitals now have Healing Touch, Massage and Reiki practitioners on staff because they have seen how it benefits the healing process.

Those who work with the healing arts know that once you begin using your modality regularly, you begin to notice the presence of God working in the body. That is not from any other source except the One presence and One power of God that is active in this Universe.

The bible talks about Jesus performing miracles, and also about how he touched people and they were healed:

Acts: 4:30 (ESV-biblehub.com) “by stretching out Your hand to heal, and that signs and wonders may be done through the name of Your holy Servant Jesus.”

This verse lets us know that we can wake ourselves up to the healing process within. Sometimes it can be difficult to do this on your own. It helps to have someone else to work with even if it’s just to hear your story.

When I think of health I think of the body, mind and spirit all working together. I believe God does not create dis-ease nor does He pick and choose who will recover and who will not.

Whatever is happening in our lives we have created unconsciously as a lesson for soul development.

When we step away from our God-like qualities and choose earthly qualities, we create additional lessons to learn from.

In addition, when we open our consciousness connection with God, we clear lessons too. We are all children of God; God is infinite goodness and so are we. We are always perfect in the eyes of God and no matter what we are going through, we are always experiencing perfect wholeness and wellness.

In both Western and Eastern philosophies for wellness, there are people who represent wholeness and are available to mirror it for you. There are many different modalities that awaken your spiritual energy, making it more active in your healing process.

Sometimes even moving through an exercise routine can move stagnant energy around inside you. Essential oils, Bach Flower Essences or spiritual books can open your consciousness to a better understanding of your Oneness with God.

Looking from a Spiritual perspective, acknowledge your God like qualities. Together let us see and affirm that we are created from the greatest source of energy.

Genesis 1:27 (ESV-biblehub.com) “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”

Be blessed

Linda La Croix

La Croix is Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity Church of Lake Orion. See her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, for uplifting posts.