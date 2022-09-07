LOHS thespians to perform ‘As You Like It’ at Wildwood Amphitheater

Lake Orion High School Thespian Troupe 2898 will perform William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” this weekend.
The production will be in modern English. Admission is free.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court.
“This is a completely run student production and they have been rehearsing all summer long!” said Andrea Vernagus, corresponding secretary/president of the Lake Orion Theatre Boosters.
For more information on Troupe 2898 and upcoming theater program productions, visit www.lakeoriontheatre.org. — J.N.

