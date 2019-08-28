LOHS teacher named Michigan Art Education Association’s Secondary Art Educator of the Year

Lake Orion High School teacher Melissa Wilson was recently named Michigan Art Education Association’s 2019 Secondary Art Educator of the Year.

Wilson has been teaching fine arts at Lake Orion High School for 22 years and continuously holds her students to high standards with many of them going on to have successful careers in the art field.

Throughout her career her students have received 25 National Scholastic Awards in addition to many others.

Wilson is the head of the fine arts department at LOHS and advisor for the National Art Honor Society (NAHS).

With her NAHS students, Wilson has spearheaded several large-scale projects at LOHS including community sculpture garden, many murals, tile projects, and is currently planning to build a wood fire kiln. — M.K.