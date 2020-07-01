LOHS Student of the Week — Noah Lusk — July 1, 2020

Parent(s): Andy and Nora Lusk

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.192

Favorite subject(s): Biology

Extracurricular activities: I love Hidden Histories Club and SNHS.

Hobbies/Interests: Soccer, reading and church youth group.

Plans after graduation: To go to college.

Noah is proudest of: I am most proud of my family.

Noah makes a contribution: I try to make a positive impact, big or small, in everybody I come across.

When Noah thinks of the future he sees himself: I see myself with a career and a family.

What concerns Noah in the world: Gun violence and climate change.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amazing teachers.

Recommending Teacher(s):

Michelle Novak