LOHS Student of the Week — Noah Lusk — July 1, 2020

Parent(s): Andy and Nora Lusk
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.192
Favorite subject(s): Biology
Extracurricular activities: I love Hidden Histories Club and SNHS.
Hobbies/Interests: Soccer, reading and church youth group.
Plans after graduation: To go to college.
Noah is proudest of: I am most proud of my family.
Noah makes a contribution: I try to make a positive impact, big or small, in everybody I come across.
When Noah thinks of the future he sees himself: I see myself with a career and a family.
What concerns Noah in the world: Gun violence and climate change.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amazing teachers.
Recommending Teacher(s):
Michelle Novak