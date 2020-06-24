LOHS Student of the Week — Katy Luby — June 24, 2020

Parent(s): Donald Luby
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.84
Favorite subject(s): Social Sudies and Language Arts
Extracurricular activities: Conspiracy Theory Club
Hobbies/Interests: I often draw and play the ukelele!
Plans after graduation: Attend Western Michigan University.
Katy is proudest of: Restoring Conspiracy Theory Club.
Katy makes a contribution: I often volunteer to help with teachers and special needs students.
When Katy thinks of the future she sees herself: I hope to be a chiropractor with my own practice!
What concerns Katy in the world: Equality for all.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The different types of people.
Recommending Teacher(s):
Michelle Novak