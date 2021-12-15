LOHS Student of the Week — Jaina Macaulay

Parents: Melissa and Robert Macaualy
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.94
Favorite subject(s): Forensics
Extracurricular activities: Volleyball
Hobbies/Interests: Reading, Art, working out, rock climbing, movies
Plans after graduation: Play college volleyball and pursue a career in criminal justice
Jaina is proudest of: My Family
Jaina makes a contribution by: I always try to keep a positive attitude so that those who are having a bad day will have at least some positivity in their day
When Jaina thinks of the future: Hopefully pursing my dreams and job
What concerns Jaina in the world: Global Warming
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Teachers I have right now
Recommending Teacher: Mr. Smith