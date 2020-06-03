LOHS Student of the Week — Ella Gerdeman — June 3, 2020

Parents: Carrie and Ben Gerdeman
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.7
Favorite subject(s): Life Management and Education
Extracurricular activities:
Future educators rising, choir and SOS
Hobbies/Interests: I love to sing and hangout with friends.
Plans after graduation: go to Saginaw Valley and become a special education teacher
Ella is proudest of: Finding my passion for reaching and helping others
Ella makes a contribution: I love helping othe rpeople and I make it a goal for myself to be kind to everyone I encounter.
When Ella thinks of the
future she sees herself: Teaching kids with special needs
What concerns Ella in the world: Inequality among people
Favorite thing about Lake Orion
High School: All of the opportunities that are given
Recommending Teacher(s):
Steve Kimball
Congratulations to all of the
Class of 2020