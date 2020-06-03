LOHS Student of the Week — Ella Gerdeman — June 3, 2020

Parents: Carrie and Ben Gerdeman

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.7

Favorite subject(s): Life Management and Education

Extracurricular activities:

Future educators rising, choir and SOS

Hobbies/Interests: I love to sing and hangout with friends.

Plans after graduation: go to Saginaw Valley and become a special education teacher

Ella is proudest of: Finding my passion for reaching and helping others

Ella makes a contribution: I love helping othe rpeople and I make it a goal for myself to be kind to everyone I encounter.

When Ella thinks of the

future she sees herself: Teaching kids with special needs

What concerns Ella in the world: Inequality among people

Favorite thing about Lake Orion

High School: All of the opportunities that are given

Recommending Teacher(s):

Steve Kimball

