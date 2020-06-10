LOHS Student of the Week — Cruz Moran — June 10, 2020

Parents: Randy and Renee Moran

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.846

Favorite subject(s): Spanish and History

Extracurricular activities:

Playing soccer, basketball and running track

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy playing piano.

Plans after graduation: I want to pursue a career in Sports Management at the University of Minnesota.

Cruz is proudest of: Playing varsity sports

Cruz makes a contribution: By doing something each day with meaning and purpose while making others laugh.

When Cruz thinks of the future he sees himself: I see myself as a successful person who has a family and helping people who are in need.

What concerns Cruz in the world: Mass destruction

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The people and the friendly environment

Recommending Teacher(s):

Michelle Novak

Congratulations to all of the

Class of 2020