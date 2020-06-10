LOHS Student of the Week — Cruz Moran — June 10, 2020

Parents: Randy and Renee Moran
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.846
Favorite subject(s): Spanish and History
Extracurricular activities:
Playing soccer, basketball and running track
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy playing piano.
Plans after graduation: I want to pursue a career in Sports Management at the University of Minnesota.
Cruz is proudest of: Playing varsity sports
Cruz makes a contribution: By doing something each day with meaning and purpose while making others laugh.
When Cruz thinks of the future he sees himself: I see myself as a successful person who has a family and helping people who are in need.
What concerns Cruz in the world: Mass destruction
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The people and the friendly environment
Recommending Teacher(s):
Michelle Novak
Congratulations to all of the
Class of 2020