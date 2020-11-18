LOHS Senior of the Week — Tara Koncelik — Nov. 18, 2020

Parents: Jeff & Jenny Koncelik
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.01
Favorite subject(s): All of the Social Studies and Yearbook
Extracurricular activities: Cheerleading, Yearbook, Leadership, Rho Kappa and National Honor Society
Hobbies/Interests: I love to hang out with my friends. I currently work at a daycare, and I really enjoy working with the little kids.
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and major in marketing or sports management.
Tara is proudest of: I am most proud of serving as cheer captain two years in a row.
Tara makes a contribution by: I like working with kids and I enjoy volunteering at my church and throughout the community.
Where Tara sees herself in 10-20 years: I hope that I am happy, and I hope that I am in a position to help others around me.
What concerns Tara in the world: Women’s Rights.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love how big the student population is because I don’t go a day without being able to talk to someone new!
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth