LOHS Senior of the Week — Tara Koncelik — Nov. 18, 2020

Parents: Jeff & Jenny Koncelik

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.01

Favorite subject(s): All of the Social Studies and Yearbook

Extracurricular activities: Cheerleading, Yearbook, Leadership, Rho Kappa and National Honor Society

Hobbies/Interests: I love to hang out with my friends. I currently work at a daycare, and I really enjoy working with the little kids.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and major in marketing or sports management.

Tara is proudest of: I am most proud of serving as cheer captain two years in a row.

Tara makes a contribution by: I like working with kids and I enjoy volunteering at my church and throughout the community.

Where Tara sees herself in 10-20 years: I hope that I am happy, and I hope that I am in a position to help others around me.

What concerns Tara in the world: Women’s Rights.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love how big the student population is because I don’t go a day without being able to talk to someone new!

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth