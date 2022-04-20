LOHS Senior of the Week — Ryann Holden

Parents: Jodie and Dean Holden

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.7

Favorite subject(s): History and Psychology

Extracurricular activities: I like to play volleyball, hang out with friends and my family.

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy drawing, working and taking photos.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Grand Valley State University in the fall to study social work and child psychology

Ryann is proudest of: I am most proud of how I made the most of my high school experience and go tinvolved. I tried a lot of new things I didn’t think I would ever do and those things are setting me up for a great future.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: How many school events we have. LOHS is very involved with their students and providing them with many opportunities to do what they enjoy. there is something for everyone whether it’s a club or sport!

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin