LOHS Senior of the Week — Oct. 14, 2020, Carmen Piana

Carmen Piana

Parents: Sonja and Kurt Piana

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.027

Favorite subject(s): Science and Psychology

Extracurricular activities: I love photography and painting

Hobbies/Interests: I horseback ride and volunteer at an animal sanctuary called Pan Equus.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Oakland University and attend their honors college. I want to go into neurology.

Carmen is proudest of: How I have grown as a person and as a student.

Carmen makes a contribution by: I am very open-minded. I am always open to meeting new people and accepting all kinds of ideas and opinions.

When Carmen thinks of the future: Working as a neurologist to help as many people as I can.

What concerns Carmen in the world: Human rights. I want everyone, no matter who they are, to be able to live their life without discrimination

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The diversity in students, teachers, classes and clubs. Everyone can have a place to feel comfortable.

Recommending Teacher:

Mrs. Logsdon