LOHS Senior of the Week — Meghan Marshall — Oct. 28, 2020

Parents: Geoff Marshall, Kara Charette
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.94
Favorite subject(s): Science and History
Extracurricular activities: My favorite extracurricular activity is basketball.
Hobbies/Interests: I’m really interested in traveling and learning about different cultures. My dream is to go on mission trips around the world.
Plans after graduation: After graduation, I want to attend either Michigan State or Western Michigan and study some where in the medical field.
Meghan is proudest of: Maintaining a good GPA in high school and making varsity basketball as a freshman.
Meghan makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by always being kind. By doing random acts of kindness and always being able to lend a helping hand can make someone’s day. It’s what you do while someone’s not watching that makes a difference.
When Meghan thinks of the future: In 10-20 years, I want to have a stable job and a family but most importantly I want to be happy and my life to be exciting.
What concerns Meghan in the world: Gender inequality
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about LOHS is how much school spirit we have and the events and activities our school puts on. I also like how there are so many classes that fits most everyone’s interests.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Novak