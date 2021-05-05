LOHS Senior of the Week — Kade Manzo

Parents: Jim and Sarah Manzo
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.525
Favorite subject(s): History and Physical Education
Extracurricular activities: Playing sports and hanging out with friends.
Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, golfing and being active.
Plans after graduation: I am attending Northern Michigan University where I plan on majoring in Marketing and minoring in sport and fitness management. I also will play football for the Wildcats.
Kade is proudest of: Being a good person and leader.
Kade makes a contribution by: I am a positive leader and have worked hard to influence people to work hard and be better human beings.
Where Kade sees himself in 10-20 years: Enjoying a career I love (and pays a lot) and having my own wonderful family.
What concerns Kade in the world: The structure of our political society.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The large number of social opportunites.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth