LOHS Senior of the Week — Kade Manzo

Parents: Jim and Sarah Manzo

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.525

Favorite subject(s): History and Physical Education

Extracurricular activities: Playing sports and hanging out with friends.

Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, golfing and being active.

Plans after graduation: I am attending Northern Michigan University where I plan on majoring in Marketing and minoring in sport and fitness management. I also will play football for the Wildcats.

Kade is proudest of: Being a good person and leader.

Kade makes a contribution by: I am a positive leader and have worked hard to influence people to work hard and be better human beings.

Where Kade sees himself in 10-20 years: Enjoying a career I love (and pays a lot) and having my own wonderful family.

What concerns Kade in the world: The structure of our political society.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The large number of social opportunites.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth