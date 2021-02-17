LOHS Senior of the Week — Haley Pauzus

Parents: Bill and Bette Pauzus

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.112

Favorite subject(s): Band, Choir and Science

Extracurricular activities: Soccer, Marching Band, and National Honor Society.

Hobbies/Interests: Playing the tuba and hanging out with my friends. I also love to travel and hope to do more in the future.

Plans after graduation: I plan on going to college double majoring in Tuba Performance and Music Education with the aspirations of becoming a tubist in a major orchestra or “the President’s Own” Marine band.

Haley is proudest of: I am most proud of my musical achievements through the LO band program such as being accepted into All State Band four years, being nominated as an outstanding soloist for the Michigan Youth Arts Festival, being accepted into the NAFME All-Nationals Concert Band and taking second place in the 2019 MCBA State Finals competition.

Haley makes a contribution by: Through acts of service. I volunteer through NHS, helping the community, the schools and the people within in.

Where Haley sees herself in 10-20 years: I see myself being a professional musician wherever it takes me with a husband and children.

What concerns Haley in the world: Ocean Acidification mostly caused by the burning of fossil fuels. This issue affects coral reefs (bleaching), aquatic life (disrupts habitats and loss in numbers), and human life (intake on fish can result in deadly diseases).

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love the faculty, staff and students at LO and also homecoming week, especially powderpuff.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Steele