LOHS Senior of the Week — Erin Grupenhoff

Parents: Kimberly and Doug Grupenhoff
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.8
Favorite subject(s): Science
Extraurricular activities: My favorite extracurricular activities are playing soccer, snowboarding and working out.
Hobbies/Interests: I’m really interested in traveling and learning about new places.
Plans after graduation: After graduation, I plan to attend MSU and study something in the science field
Erin is proudest of: Maintaining a good GPA in high school while playing high school and travel sports.
Erin makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by volunteering when I can and always being kind to others. You never know the difference you can make to someone just being friendly or lending a helping hand.
Where Erin sees herself in 10-20 years: Doing something that I enjoy. Having a stable job, family and home.
What concerns Erin in the world: Gender Inequality
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about LOHS is the school spirit we have. I also enjoy all the activities and groups we have the opportunity to participate in. It’s important to support our teams and one another.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth