LOHS Senior of the Week — Erin Grupenhoff

Parents: Kimberly and Doug Grupenhoff

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.8

Favorite subject(s): Science

Extraurricular activities: My favorite extracurricular activities are playing soccer, snowboarding and working out.

Hobbies/Interests: I’m really interested in traveling and learning about new places.

Plans after graduation: After graduation, I plan to attend MSU and study something in the science field

Erin is proudest of: Maintaining a good GPA in high school while playing high school and travel sports.

Erin makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by volunteering when I can and always being kind to others. You never know the difference you can make to someone just being friendly or lending a helping hand.

Where Erin sees herself in 10-20 years: Doing something that I enjoy. Having a stable job, family and home.

What concerns Erin in the world: Gender Inequality

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about LOHS is the school spirit we have. I also enjoy all the activities and groups we have the opportunity to participate in. It’s important to support our teams and one another.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth