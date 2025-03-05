LOHS Senior of the week: Emma Schwartz

Parents: Mary and Mike Schwartz

GPA: 3.58

Favorite subjects: ELA and Psychology

Favorite extracurricular activities: Competitive swimming and Television Production Workshop.

Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, traveling and listening to music.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend a university to get my bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Emma is most proud of: Being accepted into TPW, where a variety of my stories have been recognized in contests.

Emma makes the world a better place: By being kind and respectful to people and treating them the way I would want to be treated.

What Emma envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully anchoring at a well-known network and living in my own place with my significant other.

World issue that concerns Emma the most: Women’s equality where women should have the same rights as men and live in dignity, safety and security.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: All of the cool opportunities the school has to offer, and coming in everyday to see my favorite teachers.

Recommending staff member: Mrs. Grisdale.