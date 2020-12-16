LOHS Senior of the Week — Chloe Halverson

Chloe Halverson

Parents: Wendy and Chris Halverson

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.1225

Favorite subject(s): English and Yearbook

Extracurricular activities: DECA, Rho Kappa and OWLs

Hobbies/Interests: Tennis, art and hanging out with friends

Plans after graduation: Study urban planning and public policy.

Chloe is proudest of: Academic accomplishments.

Chloe makes a contribution by: By speaking out about important issues.

Where Chloe sees herself in 10-20 years: Living in a city, possibly in law school.

What concerns Chloe in the world: Health care, but I could list many more.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Yearbook class

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth