LOHS Senior of the Week — Chloe Halverson

Chloe Halverson
Parents: Wendy and Chris Halverson
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.1225
Favorite subject(s): English and Yearbook
Extracurricular activities: DECA, Rho Kappa and OWLs
Hobbies/Interests: Tennis, art and hanging out with friends
Plans after graduation: Study urban planning and public policy.
Chloe is proudest of: Academic accomplishments.
Chloe makes a contribution by: By speaking out about important issues.
Where Chloe sees herself in 10-20 years: Living in a city, possibly in law school.
What concerns Chloe in the world: Health care, but I could list many more.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Yearbook class
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth