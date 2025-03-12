LOHS Senior of the Week: Ashley Ramos

Parents: Katrina and Joseph Ramos

GPA: 4.067

Favorite subject(s): Science and Math

Extracurricular activities: Dancing and singing

Hobbies/Interests: I play piano, bake, shop and sometimes read.

Plans after graduation: Go to college at Michigan State University or the University of Michigan.

Ashley is most proud of: The people in my life who have helped me become the person I am today. I could say something about myself, but without them I wouldn’t be where I am now.

Ashley makes a contribution by: By doing my best to bring a positive attitude to people all around me, whether they’re strangers or friends I’ve had for years.

What Ashley envisions in 10-20 years: Still somewhere in Michigan living happy with a family.

World issues that concern Ashley: War and poverty.

Favorite thing about LOHS: The friends that I get to see daily.

Recommending staff member: Mr. Cubitt