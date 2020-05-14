LOHS provides update on senior graduation ceremony

Lake Orion High School Interim Principal Dan Haas, sent out communication earlier this month regarding the status of several senior end of the year activities including graduation.

At present, the graduation ceremony that was previously scheduled for June 9 will not take place. The ceremony, however, is expected to be postponed to the last week of July or first week of August this year.

“The reason we are not looking at a specific date at this time has to do with our venue,” Haas wrote. “It is a real possibility that we will need to change venues due to the date change.”

The district is working with DTE Energy to find out if there is anyway the venue would be able to accommodate a graduation ceremony during this time frame (last week of July, first week of August) and is also looking into alternative venues should DTE not be a possibility.

The final plans for a graduation ceremony will be determined by the health restrictions in place at the time of graduation.

LOHS is also expected to send communication regarding other senior end of the year activities such as Prom, Honors Night and others.

For updates and other communication see www.lakeorionschools.org. — M.K.