LOHS marching band takes second in state finals

Lake Orion High School’s marching band headed to Ford Field to compete in the MCBA (Michigan Competing Band Association) Flight 1 state finals.

Up against nine other schools, LOHS performed their show, ‘Serpentine.’

‘Serpentine’ did the Dragons well, receiving a score of 92.55, falling only to Rockford High School, which scored a 94.325.

This second place finish — tied with their highest-ever finish at a state finals — puts a nice ribbon on the end of performance season for the Dragons. — M.K.

Photo by Lee Smith

 

