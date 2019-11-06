LOHS marching band takes second in state finals

Connect on Linked in

Lake Orion High School’s marching band headed to Ford Field to compete in the MCBA (Michigan Competing Band Association) Flight 1 state finals.

Up against nine other schools, LOHS performed their show, ‘Serpentine.’

‘Serpentine’ did the Dragons well, receiving a score of 92.55, falling only to Rockford High School, which scored a 94.325.

This second place finish — tied with their highest-ever finish at a state finals — puts a nice ribbon on the end of performance season for the Dragons. — M.K.

Photo by Lee Smith