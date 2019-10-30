LOHS Marching Band ranked among the state’s best

Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

Talented and passionate students. A grueling year-round schedule. Devoted parents. Dedicated staff. These are just a few characteristics that can be attributed to the spectacular, award-winning LOHS marching band. At every event in the school district, in the Village and in the Township, you will see the LOHS band proudly representing the school district as they march through the streets of Lake Orion: at parades, concerts, and, of course football games.

Being in a band not only requires musical knowledge but requires a lot of hard work. Drive by Dragon Stadium on any day and you will see students practicing for an event regardless of the weather. Walk through the high school doors and you will hear them rehearsing. Band students can be together for many hours Monday through Thursday, plus three hours for a Friday night football game and sometimes even 14 hours for a Saturday rehearsal or competition.

The LOHS marching band is consistently ranked among the state’s best in competition. Recently, they beat out eight other Flight I bands at the Clarkston Invitational to take first overall while winning all three caption trophies. Members have been selected to the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, earning trips to play at the U.S. Army All-American Game.

However, it is not only about winning competitions that is significant for every student who participates in the band program, starting in middle school. Band programs provide students with experience in life-skills beyond musical notes and instruments that have a positive impact as they become adults.

Band reinforces the skills of cooperation, a quality most valued in business and industry. They become a family where they learn values and standards, learn to depend on each other and work as a team. When a band works together as a team to prepare for a final concert, discipline is necessary.

Parents play a tireless role supporting their music-loving children. The Lake Orion Band Booster organization provides both assistance and financial support for all LO Dragon Band programs. From running the concession stands, to raising money for uniforms, trips and contest entrance fees, parents are the heart and soul of our bands and help keep them running.

And, last but certainly not least, it is the dedication of the exceptional LOCS band directors — Michael Steele (LOHS), Annette Kline (Waldon), Eric Crimmins (Scripps) and Alyssa Jeris (Oakview) that has prepared our band students to be as extraordinary as they are.