LOHS makes plans for in-person graduation July 30

Lake Orion High School’s Interim Principal Dan Haas, Ph.D., recently sent out communication to high school students and parents informing them that an in-person graduation ceremony was being planned for July 30.

The anticipated venue for the ceremony is the LOHS Field House.

“At this point, we do not have enough information to announce a specific format or time-of-day for the event; these details will be communicated when we have a better understanding of what will be permitted under the Governor’s executive orders. We can share that while we are optimistic that an in-person experience will be possible, we are preparing for all possible scenarios, including a “hybrid” in-person and livestreamed event,” Haas said in the communication.

For more information on the LOHS graduation visit www.lakeorionschools.org/high-school-home/about-lohs/graduation.

The Review will provide updates as they become available. — M.K.