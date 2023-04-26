LOHS JV hockey team wins state tournament

The Lake Orion High School Junior Varsity hockey team won the state championship tournament in Alpena, going undefeated during the tournament weekend.

The Dragons played Victory Honda Prep in the championship game on March 19, winning by a score of 5-2. Team Captain Jake Kimber, a senior at LOHS, led the team throughout the season.

The Lake Orion JV Hockey 2022-23 team: Head Coach Craig Long, Asst. Coach Tom Wolski, Asst. Coach Mark Thurber, Asst. Coach Jonathon Krause, Team Captain Jake Kimber, Asst. Captain Tyler Shinavier, Asst. Captain Lucas Doherty, Asst. Captain Blake Pasciak, Carson Potter, Jeff Andrews, Kristian Thurber, Daniel Wolski, Gabriel Lelli, Aiden Hawke, Brent Brooks, Tanner Smoker, Jack Canty, Alex Walch, Logan Pasciak, Avery Long, Curtis Parker.