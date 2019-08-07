LOHS has new Asst. Principal

Lake Orion High School will kick off the 2019-20’ school year with a new Assistant Principal.

Gretchen Hynes will be filling the role that was left vacant by Shawn Durso. Durso spent one year with the district before accepting a new position at Oak Valley Middle School in June.

This is not Hynes’ first position in Lake Orion Community Schools. She previously taught fourth grade Carpenter Elementary, third and fourth grade at Orion Oaks Elementary and sixth grade social studies at Oakview Middle School.

Hynes was hired by the LOCS Board of Education at their July 24 meeting. — M.K.