LOHS grad places 5th at 2025 Adidas Track Nationals

Lake Orion sophomore finishes in 11th place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Lake Orion High School track and field pole vaulters capped off a record-setting spring season at the 2025 Adidas Track & Field Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 21.

Nolan Rhodes, a 2025 LOHS graduate, took home the 5th place medal in the National Elite Pole Vault category. The top six places medal. Nolan cleared a personal best of 14-feet, 3.25-inches on his first attempt to secure 5th place.

Rhodes will attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall and compete for the Cardinals on the track team.

Lake Orion High School sophomore Tyler Mollan placed 11th in the same category competing against 67 vaulters from around the country.

Rhodes and Mollan broke the Lake Orion High School pole vault record of 14-feet, 1-inch set by Bob Gibson in 1978, both clearing 14-feet, 2-inches on May 9 at the OAA Red/White League Meet at Lake Orion.

Rhodes and Mollan also qualified to the MHSAA outdoor state meet. School records have to be set during the regular spring season, while Nationals are a post season event, said Adam Russell, LOHS track and field pole vault coach.

“Both our LOHS boys and girls pole vault crews (with the combined height of your best three athletes) finished the spring track season ranked second in the entire state of Michigan,” Russell said.