LOHS football boosters to host fundraiser June 6

Lake Orion High School’s football boosters are kicking off their fundraising campaign this year with a dine to donate and community meet and greet at Ignite Tavern from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 6.

“This fundraiser is a diner to donate with a twist, said organizer Michelle Rowland. “This event is also going to be a community meet and greet. Players from the LOHS football teams will be on hand to meet the community and share their upcoming season’s schedule.”

Other event organizers include varsity head coach John Blackstock, Rita Eaton, Briony Hill, Jan McCartan, Charlie Wellman and the Lake Orion Dragon’s football players.

Twenty percent of proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the football boosters to help fun the needs of the 2021 football season.

Ignite Tavern is located at 1065 S. Baldwin Rd. in Lake Orion.