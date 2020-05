Connect on Linked in

Lake Orion High School’s Dragon Broadcasting and Yearbook both received top honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association this week by receiving the Spartan Award.

Yearbook advisor Stephanie Orth and her students including editors Audrey Dobbs and Nina Rossman created the 2019 Dragon Yearbook with the theme “Connected”.

Dragon Broadcasting is advised by Roger Smith and produced by Kaleena Kniess. – M.K.