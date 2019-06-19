LOHS Class of 2019 set out to achieve their dreams

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

There are another 570 Dragons who have turned their tassels, leaving their world at Lake Orion High School behind as the embark on a new journey to make their marks in the world.

Lake Orion High School’s Class of 2019 Commencement Ceremony was June 11 at DTE Energy Theatre, and from all those who spoke during the ceremony, the message was clear: The values and lessons the graduates have learned during their time at Lake Orion have prepared them for the challenges they will face in the world. It is now up to each of them to soar to the heights of which they dream.

High school Principal Stephen Hawley reminded the students of the quote in the entryway at the high school: “Through these halls walk the finest students in the nation.”

School board President Birgit McQuiston gave the Board of Education Address and urged the students to “Fly Like a Dragon” and “Make Your Days Count.”

“Graduates, I hope you realize you have unlimited potential,” McQuiston said.

Superintendent Marion Ginopolis likened the students to “diamonds in the rough” when they first started school, but praised the “magnificent radiance and stunning beauty” each had developed over their time in Lake Orion schools.

“I can attest to the fact that you are not diamonds in the rough. You are bright, sparkling gems,” Ginopolis said.

