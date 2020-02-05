LOHS Cheer hosts, takes 5th place at Dragon Invite on Sat.

The Lake Orion High School varsity competitive cheer team took fifth place at the Dragon Invite on Saturday, with just seven points separating the top five teams.

Invite winner Rochester Adams had the highest score in the three-round competition, 787.52; followed by Rochester High School, 785.38; Stoney Creek, 784.68; Woodhaven, 780.94; and Lake Orion at 780.16 points.

The Dragons competed in Division 1 of the four-division invitational.

Lake Orion is in the OAA Red division, which includes some of the most competitive teams in the state.

Stoney Creek is the defending state champions, Adams was runner-up the past two years and Rochester is the winningest team in competitive cheer, said Coach Nicole Hills.

The Dragons, who have two third place finishes in competitions this year, beat Stoney Creek in their first league tournament, and bested Rochester on Jan. 15.

The Lake Orion JV competitive cheer team also took fifth place. The 8th grade team finished in second place, while the 7th and 6th grade teams each won their division.

For more on all levels of the Lake Orion Competitive Cheer program, visit dragoncheerleading.wixsite.com/dragoncheerleading. — By Jim Newell