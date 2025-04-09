LOHS brings ‘Chicago’ to the stage later this month

Lake Orion High School Troupe 2898 will bring ‘Chicago’ to the school’s Performing Arts Center on April 24-26 at 1 and 7 p.m.

The musical follows merry murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart as they navigate the corruption, greed and allure of criminal celebrity during the Jazz Age.

Reservation based student and senior tickets cost $12 and adult tickets cost $14. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/Chicago2898. – J.G.