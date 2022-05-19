LOHS boys track takes first at OAA Championship

League Champions: Boys 4 x 100m, from left, Dorian Hill, Stephen Brown, Austin Conn, and Joey Thede. Photo by Stan Ford.

The boys track and field team finished out their undefeated OAA season with a win at the league meet on Friday. The meet included teams from both the OAA Red and White divisions, a 10-team meet.

This is the tenth year in a row that Lake Orion’s boys track and field team has won the OAA League Meet and been league champions.

Depth, again, played a big role in the victory with the boys winning five events and scoring in all 17 events. The top three in each event earns that athlete All-League status.

The distance crew had a great day scoring heavily in the 1600m, 800m, and 3,200m runs, starting with the 4 x 800m relay team setting the stage. Jacob Corless, Horation Lopez, Luke Peardon and Clayton Kuiper all ran great legs, setting a 7-second personal record, and taking 1st Place.

Kuiper came back to take 2nd in the 1600m run with Will Houvener in 4th and Hong Bing Tang in 5th. Combined, they garnered 17 points.

Kuiper was League Champion in the 3200m run, with Bing Tang taking 2nd and Houvener 5th, scoring 22 points. With Peardon’s 3rd place finish in the 800m run, the distance crew scored a total of 55 points in just four events.

Stephen Brown was second in both the 100m and 200m dashes then anchored the winning 4 x 100m and 4 x 200m relays, along with Joey Thede, Dorian Hill, Freshman Austin Conn and Anais Pillot.

Thede was 2nd in the 110m high hurdles, with Josh Trudell in 8th. Thede then ran on the 3rd place 4 x 400m relay, along with Corless, Zach Petrycia and Peardon.

Trudell snagged 3rd place in the 300m hurdles with Jacob Watt in 8th.

The field events were led by Nick Eaton, who set a personal best in the shot put to become League Champion, with Logan Crocker getting 7th. Eaton followed that with a 3rd place finish in the discus.

In his first Varsity meet, freshman Stephen Butcher tied for 3rd in the high jump, earning him All-League status.

And in the pole vault, Ian McCollum was 2nd with freshman Nolan Rhodes 3rd. — Megan Kelley