LOHS boys track takes first at Oxford Invite

The Lake Orion High School boys track team dominated the Oxford Invitational on Saturday, finishing in first place with 107 points.

Being able to score in a lot of events, along with team depth, allowed the Dragons to score well in the Oxford Invitational, which hosted 28 schools, coach Stan Ford said.

Senior Clayton Kuiper “had a career day”, winning both the 1,600m and 3,200m runs, with personal best times, Ford said.

Hong Bing Tang and Adam Hafeli provided depth in the 3,200m run, helping the Dragons score 15 points in that one event alone.

Hafeli also scored in the 1,600m run to help the team score 13 points in the race.

Luke Peardon placed 3rd in the 800m run and ran with Will Houvener, Horatio Lopez and Jacob Corless to tale 3rd in the 3,200m relay.

Senior Stephen Brown had exciting anchor legs in winning both the sprint relays, with Anais Pillot, Joseph Thede and Dorian Hill to go along with his 2nd place finishes in the 100m and 200m dashes.

Thede ran well in his 2nd place effort in the 110m high hurdles, Ford said. — M.K.