LOHS boys swim and dive defeat Berkley High

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion High School’s boys varsity swim team hosted Berkley High School last week in the LOHS natatorium where the Dragons dominated the Bears and secured a 133 to 52 victory.

Lake Orion started off the night with a decisive win in the first event, the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Tim Wolf, Wyatt Pawlaczyk, Evan Fox and Cooper Clausen too first place decisively with a time of 1:48:49, roughly five seconds faster than the following Berkley relay team.

The Dragons continued the night with sweeps of all relays. Taking first in the 200 yard freestyle relay which consisted of Eddie Cromwell, Kaden Czar, Wolf and Clausen. Lake Orion took first again in the 400 yard freestyle relay with the team of Czar, Pawlaczyk, Cromwell and Fox.

The boys also had several individual first place finishes with Fox taking first in the 500 freestyle with a total time of 4:53:95, well ahead of the second place finisher, Lake Orion’s Anderson Fokken who had a time of 5:35:18. Fox also took first in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06:18, followed by Adam Thelen with a time of 1:10:18.

Other top finishers for LOHS were Wolf with a time of 54:42 in the 100 yard freestyle, Pawlaczyk took first in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:16:14, Cromwell finished first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:00:52 and Henry Fokken took first in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:04:76.

Lake Orion’s divers also did well, with Keegan Heileman, Daniel Mathes and Landon Shah earning the top three spots with final scores of 158.05, 141.45 and 141.10 respectively.

The Dragon swim and dive team are back in the pool at Royal Oak High School taking on the Ravens on Thursday.