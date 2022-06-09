LOHS boys 4-by-100 meter track relay team takes third at Oakland County Championship

(Above) The boys 4 x 100m 3rd Place Relay team. (Standing, from left) Austin Conn, Joey Thede. (Sitting, from left) Dorian Hill, and Stephen Brown. Photo by Stan Ford.

Lake Orion High School’s boys track team headed to Clarkston High School on May 27 to compete in the Oakland County Championship, finishing in third place with 65 points.

The Dragons still scored in 13 events with several second place finishes including Stephen Brown in the 100m dash, and the two sprint relays, along with Anais Pillot, Austin Conn, Dorian Hill and Joey Thede.

Thede was also fourth in the 110m high hurdles.

The distance crew had a good night with personal records by Clayton Kuiper, (fifth), and Luke Peardon, (sixth), in the 800m dash.

Hong Bing Tang with his fourth place finish in the 3200m run with his personal best and Josh Trudell in the 300m hurdles, running his fastest time, finishing sixth.

Nick Eaton had a personal record in the discus, finishing 6th.

June 4, the boys competed in the State Meet at Rockford High School where they finished 20th place with 13 points.

The team had several All-State performers at the MHSAA State Championships.

Thede was eighth in the 110m high hurdles, and Stephen Brown was seventh in the 100m dash.

They then teamed up with Anais Pillot and Austin Conn to take fifth place in the 4 x 200m relay, which also earned All-State honors.

Thede, Brown, and Conn then teamed up with Dorian Hill to take third Place in the 4 x 100m relay.

Clayton Kuiper, down with an illness, competed well in the 1600m run, taking 19th place, and Hong Bing Tang ran his personal record in the 3200m Run to take 15th place.

— By Megan Kelley

(Source:Stan Ford)