LOHS announces plans for “drive-in commencement” ceremony July 30

Lake Orion Community School’s Administration sent out communication on Monday outlining their plans to hold an in-person “drive-in” graduation ceremony in the Lake Orion High School student parking lot at 6:30 p.m. on July 30.

“Last spring, LOHS surveyed our graduates on their preferences for graduation; since then, there have been additional meetings between students and administration. Students have consistently requested that any graduation plans include all members of the 2020 graduating class to be present simultaneously, that parents are able to attend graduation, and that the ceremony resembles a ‘normal’ graduation as much as possible,” Administration wrote.

This commencement ceremony is expected to allow graduates to be present as one graduating class and “have nearly all major segments of a traditional graduation”.

Families are asked to arrive no later than 6 p.m. on July 30 with only one vehicle and the graduate as a passenger. Cars should face the east end of the parking lot toward the graduation stage and jumbotron screens.

Cars will be dismissed by row, drive up the graduation stage where the graduate will have the opportunity to exit the vehicle if they wish, walk across the stage to receive their diploma and then re-enter their vehicle.

The ceremony will be broadcasted live on Orion TV and LOHS Dragon Broadcasting and audio will be available during the ceremony on FM radio.

Graduates are expected to wear their school-issued cap and gown. However, for this year only, graduates will be allowed to decorate their caps.

The district asks that vehicles contain only one graduate per vehicle and that graduates that do not live together refrain from carpooling. Graduates and attendees are also asked to stay in their vehicles except to use the restroom.

Graduates must maintain six feet of social distancing when approaching, walking across and exiting the stage.

Masks are optional, per Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Those who cannot attend will be contacted by the district with information on obtaining their diploma.

For additional details or to RSVP visit lakeorionschools.org/classof2020. — M.K.